Cathedral Asks Fireworks Viewers To Stay Off Football Field

ST. CLOUD -- While we all want that perfect seat to watch the St. Cloud fireworks display Wednesday, Cathedral High School is asking you to not set up camp on their football field.

The school has been doing some intensive work on the field this summer including, adding new grass to the field.

Activities Director Emmett Keenan says there is a fence and signs posted around the field to help remind you to watch your step.

The school says you can still sit above and outside of the fence and on 4th Street between 6th and 5th Avenue's to watch the show.