Catharine “Cathy” Gwost, 70, Little Falls

May 16, 1950 - October 15, 2020

Catharine “Cathy” Gwost, 70-year-old resident of Little Falls died on Thursday, October 15 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and from 10:00 A.M. to the hour of service on Friday at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Cathy was born to the Richard and Louise (Woitalla) Brill in Little Falls on May 16, 1950. She lived in California and Minneapolis for a short time before moving back to Little Falls. Her favorite meals to make for the holidays were pan fried chicken and dumplings and her special dressing. Cathy worked for the Work Force / Job Service Center for 30 years. Prior to that she worked at Larson Boats. Cathy married Jerry Gwost on March 19, 1985 in Little Falls. They loved taking trips to Canada, Duluth and out west. Cathy and her daughter Tracy got lost in Canada on one of their many hunting/fishing trips. She loved hunting, fishing, playing bingo and camping. Cathy was a member of the Little Falls American Legion Auxiliary # 46 for 35 years. She loved listening to music by Box Car Willy, Waylon, Alan Jackson and Johnny Cash.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Jerry; mother, Louise of Pierz; children, Danny (Odessa) Dosh of Little Falls, Tracy Tretter of Little Falls, Rusty (Lynn) Gwost of Little Falls, Tammra (Dave) Lange of Denver, CO, Theresa (John) Merritt of Tuscon, AZ; 12 grandchildren, Sabrina, Devan, Dillon, Savanna, Tanisha, Alex Zack, Carter, Jake, Conner, Cody, Brook; great-grandchildren, Jaylea, Adeline, Emberly; siblings, Marvin (Angie) Brill of Little Falls, Sharon Keller of Little Falls, Marion Newbert of Falls Church, VA, Jeffery (Kelly) Brill of Pierz, Elaine Brill of Randall, Donald (Tina) Brill of Little Falls and Gerald (Janae) Brill of Harding.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Brill.

In leu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Legion Scholarship Fund, Post #46.