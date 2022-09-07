Catalytic Converter, Money and a Vehicle Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. A catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the Department of Commerce came out with a cap guard label system to help in recovery of catalytic converters.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a burglary on the 10 block of 7th Avenue South where a female wearing a mask, black hoodie and orange pants was seen on video stealing money from a business.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 1000 block of 27th Avenue North. Mages says a male and female suspect were seen driving away from a burglary. A large amount of tools and construction supplies were taken.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1000 block of 6th Avenue South. Mages says it is a 2014 Ford Fusion, white in color with Minnesota license DHJ 998.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.