Vehicle Stolen in St. Cloud; How to Avoid Being a Victim

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2200 block of Roosevelt Road. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the vehicle is a 2023 gray Mazda CX5 with Minnesota license KJM 765.

Mages cautions everyone to not leave their vehicle unattended running while unlocked at any time. She isn't sure how the above vehicle was stolen but observed a vehicle running while unattended at a gas station in Waite Park.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.