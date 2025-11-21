WALKER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released more details in an officer-involved shooting in Cass County.

They say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died in the incident on Sunday as 37-year-old James Weyaus of Onigum. The two deputies involved were both from Cass County: Kaleb Cherne and David Donner.

The preliminary investigation indicates they were called just after 4:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Deputy Cherne tried to speak with Weyaus, but he ran. During a foot chase, Weyaus and Deputy Cherne exchanged gunfire, with the deputy getting shot in the leg. Deputy Donner says Weyaus emerged onto the road, and the deputy fired at him.

Weyaus was pronounced dead at the scene. Cherne was taken by air ambulance to a Fargo hospital, where he was treated and released.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a 9mm handgun, a holster and multiple shell casings. Body-worn cameras captured portions of the incident.