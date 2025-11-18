WALKER (WJON News) -- The Cass County sheriff's deputy shot during an exchange of gunfire Sunday is out of the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

The deputy was shot in the upper thigh near Walker and was airlifted to a Fargo, North Dakota, hospital.

The suspect in the shooting was killed.

The officers involved had active body-worn cameras. No names have been released. The Minnesota B-C-A is investigating.