Deputy Recovering After Shooting In Walker, Minnesota
WALKER (WJON News) -- The Cass County sheriff's deputy shot during an exchange of gunfire Sunday is out of the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
The deputy was shot in the upper thigh near Walker and was airlifted to a Fargo, North Dakota, hospital.
The suspect in the shooting was killed.
The officers involved had active body-worn cameras. No names have been released. The Minnesota B-C-A is investigating.
