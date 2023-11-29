Carolyn C. Frerich, 83, Sauk Rapids

April 4, 1940 - November 24, 2023

Carolyn (Carol) Cathrine (Ramler) Frerich passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 24th, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A gathering will begin at 9:30 AM on Thursday December 7th at Saint Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud, Minnesota, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and interment will be at St. Benedict’s Parish Cemetery in Avon. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home.

Carol was born on April 4th, 1940 to Christine (Lang) Ramler and Leonard Ramler in St. Joseph Minnesota. She then spent the rest of her childhood living in the Cold Spring area with her 11 siblings. As a teenager, Carol moved to St. Cloud Minnesota to seek employment and a place of her own to graciously support her siblings back home. In 1958, Carol married the love of her life Lyle B. Frerich at Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, Minnesota. Together they raised 5 wonderful children: Dayna, Clayton, Larry, Lowell, and Dona.

In addition to being a full-time mother, as Lyle was an over-the-road truck driver, Carol held a wide variety of jobs, including owning her own ceramics shop, working for the Albany school district, dog grooming, and multiple years of retail sales.

Carol enjoyed being with her family, finding diamonds in the rough by attending auctions and thrifting, embracing all of the holidays, and making even the smallest things special. Carol was best known for going bummin’ (shopping), baking, cooking, and making every hour happy hour.

Anyone who was graced with the opportunity to know Carol knew that she would give you all that she had even if she had nothing herself. She was an outspoken, firecracker of a woman who was unapologetically herself. There was never a time where she would be seen without her jewelry stacked from head to toe. Her love for fashion and style followed her through her entire life and was passed down for generations. Her eclectic personality allowed for family members to go “shopping” at Carol’s house before ever setting foot in a store. Carol was and always will be light in the lives of those she held the closest.

As empty nesters, Carol and Lyle enjoyed many fruitful years of camping, buying and selling campers, finding new homes, acquiring tattoos, and wintering in Texas where they would spend time with friends and family.

She is survived by her husband Lyle; siblings Robert Ramler, Gerald Ramler, Francis Ramler, Eugene Ramler, Mark Ramler, Virginia Beuning, Glendoris Stowe, Yvonne Maske, Mary Kay Gisi, and Rosann Ramler; children Dayna (Jim) Dahl, Dona Frerich, and Lowell (Lori) Frerich; grandchildren Aubrey (Curtis) Brown, Corey Dahl, Logan Mastey, Colt Frerich, and Brindelyn Mastey; and great-grandchildren Emersyn, Beckett, and Hayzel Brown.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Christine Ramler; sister Sister Verenice (Eileen) Ramler, OSB; and children Clayton and Larry.