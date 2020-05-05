Caroline M. Litke, 102, Harding/Pierz area

November 3, 1917 - May 4, 2020

Caroline M. Litke, 102 year old resident of the Harding/Pierz area died on Monday, May 4 at the Harmony House Assisted Living in Pierz. A private family grave side service will be held at Holy Cross Parish Cemetery in Harding. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date when the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Caroline M. Pulak was born on November 3, 1917 in Platte Township, Morrison County to the late Stanley and Aniela (Sroka) Pulak. She attended country school in Platte Township until the eighth grade. Caroline met the love of her life William Litke. The couple was united in marriage on November 25, 1943 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. They made their home in rural Platte Township, where the couple raised their four children. Caroline was a home maker all her adult life. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, gardening, crocheting, sewing, feather ticking quilts and pillows. Caroline treasured watching her children and grandchildren playing “Victory League” baseball for over 75 years. She liked traveling to Arizona, Laughlin and Las Vegas, NV to visit family and maybe a casino or two. Caroline was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding and was currently the oldest member of the church at the time of her death.

Caroline’s Memory will be treasured by her children, Bob (Elaine) Litke of Burnsville, MN, Chuck (Ann) Litke of Maple Grove, MN, Kate (Lonny) Krych of Harding, MN; daughter-in-law, Elaine Litke of Hillman, MN; siblings, Eleanore Skochenski of Pierz, MN Bernice Drywa of Pierz, MN and Julian Pulak of Brainerd, MN; grandchildren, Jamie Litke, Reggie Litke, Lisa Sorenson, Brad Litke, Kim Hendricks, Adam Litke, Justin Litke; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Gunnar, Lennon, Brody, Morgan, Danny, Brook, Lance, Zach, McKenzie, Berkley and Grayson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Aniela Pulak; husband, William on May 2, 1999; sons, Roger Litke and Danny Litke; siblings, Paul, Edward, Stanley, Mary, Virginia, Helen and Josephine.