Carole Ruth Specker, 75, Little Falls

August 28, 1949 - January 6, 2025

attachment-Carole Specker loading...

Carole Specker, 75 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Monday, January 6 at the Little Falls Care Center. A Pierz Legion Auxiliary prayer will be said at 5:00 P.M. followed by. A Celebration of Life for Carole will be held on Friday, January 10 at 6:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN at 1:00 P.M. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 10 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Multiple Sclerosis Association: 5620 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33309-2132.

Carole Ruth Marxer was born on August 28, 1949 in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late William and Mary Lou (Jones) Marxer. Carole grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota with her brother, David and Anne (Sr. Jennifer) Marxer. She attended and graduated from St. Paul Sibley High School with the class of 1967. Carole worked at First National Bank in St. Paul and also, worked for the Supervisory Committee for the Advisory staff. While working at the Capitol, Carole accidently backed into the car of Governor Wendell Anderson. Carole met the love of her life Ronald Specker, Sr. on Memorial Day 1970 in St. Paul, MN. She was united in marriage to Ronald Specker, Sr. on February 19, 1971 in Watertown, South Dakota. The couple made their home on the East Side of St. Paul until moving to rural Pierz, MN in 1986. She worked at the FSA Office in Morrison County for a short time. Carole than began her 17 plus year career at the Morrison County Treasures Office. She also offered an at home tax service for senior citizens and worked for HR Block for a short time. Carol enjoyed helping others especially the elderly. Carole and Ron enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, Florida, Branson, Oklahoma, Texas and the West Coast. She treasured her time spent painting, caring for her grandchildren, flower gardening and caring for her animals. Carol enjoyed attending car shows, parades and was a member of the Pierz American Legion Auxiliary and the Lone Eagle Car Club.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ron Specker, Sr; sons, Ron (Barb) Specker; Paul (Kristie Wilson) Specker and Scott Specker; granddaughters, Athena (Tristan) Hamann, Emma Specker and Hailey Specker; cousin, Laurel Jones and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Lou Marxer; brother, David Marxer; sister, Sr. Annie Jennifer Marxer; aunt, Neetz; cousin, John Kellermann and many other relatives and friends.