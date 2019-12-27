Carol Vogl Werkman, 83, Little Falls

October 4, 1936 - December 23, 2019

Carol Vogl Werkman, 83-year-old resident of Little Falls died Monday, December 23 at her home in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, December 30 at 11:00 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Carol (Jacobson) Werkman was born on October 4, 1936 in Madelia, Minnesota to the late Edward and Signa (Smesmo) Jacobson. She grew up in Madelia where she attended and graduated from Madelia High School. She was united in marriage to Herman Vogl for a short time and they later divorced. The family moved to Little Falls, Minnesota in 1959. She was united in marriage to Donald Werkman on May 19, 1978 in South Dakota. Carol worked the following jobs throughout her life: as a sales clerk for JC Penny, bartender for the Little Falls American Legion and VFW Post’s, Smith’s Laundry and Video Update. Carol enjoyed doing adult coloring books, search a word puzzles, watching Disney movies, crocheting, knitting, playing games on her iPad and keeping up with family and friends on Facebook. She traveled for several winters to Arizona with her husband, Donald in the motorhome and enjoyed a Gary Block Tour from time to time.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jim (Carol) Vogl, Steve (Bernie) Vogl, Judy (Rich Lukasavitz) Aleshire, Jana Volbert, Shawn (Denise) Vogl all Little Falls; son-in-law, Larry Brummer of Hillman; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Herman Vogl and Donald Werkman; infant sister, Christine Smesmo; daughter, Sheryl Brummer; son-in-law, Chuck Volbert and a grandson, Adam Bobick.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Morrison County Humane Society in Little Falls.