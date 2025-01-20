Carol Nancy Fisher, 83, Royalton

March 5, 1941 - January 17, 2025

Carol Fisher, 83 year old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away at her home on Friday, January 17, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 24 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Greg Sauer officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The Christian Mother's will pray the Rosary at 3:45 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home followed by a Parish Prayer at 5:00 P.M. In leu of flowers please send donations to Special Olympics of MN or Catholic Charities of Minnesota.

Carol Nancy Jaquish was born on March 5, 1941 at home in Witherbee, New York to the late Ralza and Martha (Malbon) Jaquish. She grew up in Moriah, New York with her four siblings, Ralph, James, Betty and Bea. She graduated from Moriah High School and attended a local community college for a few years. After college she moved to California and worked as a telephone operator. Carol was united in marriage to Earle Fisher on January 11, 1964 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gardena, CA. The couple made their home in California for 28 years before moving to their farmhouse in Royalton, Minnesota in 1992. The couple was blessed with five children, Mary, Anne, Kristina, Michael, and James. Carol was a homemaker helping raise the couple’s five children. She also was the Recreation Director at a nursing home and a Paraprofessional in California and for the Foley School District. In California, Carol and Earle were active volunteers, serving couples for Marriage Encounter Retreats and pre-marital counseling. Carol was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church serving as a Christian Mother and Faith Formation Teacher. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, reading, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her 9 grandchildren. Carol will be loved and missed by all who know her!

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Earle Fisher of Royalton; children, Mary Fisher of San Clemente, CA, Anne (Augie) Rodriguez of Brea, CA, Kristina (Michael) Steiner of Gillman, MN, Michael (Veronica) Fisher of Wrightwood, CA, James (Sarah) Fisher of Big Lake; grandchildren, Devin (Mitch) Potter, Julian Leal, Morgan Leal, Dr. Amanda Steiner, Abigail Steiner, Sean Fisher, Emily Fisher, Zoey Fisher and Joey Fisher; great-grandchildren, Jack Potter, Henry Potter and Dean Potter and a sister, Bea Comeau of Anchorage, AK and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralza and Martha Jaquish; siblings, Ralph Jaquish, James Jaquish and Betty Harden.