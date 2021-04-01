Carol I. Neis, 87, St. Cloud

May 3, 1933 – March 31, 2021

Carol Irene Neis, age 87, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. John Cantius Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesdsay. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Carol was born May 3, 1933 in Austin, MN to Walter M. and Florence (Taylor) Kittridge. She grew up in Austin, MN and was educated by the Franciscan Sisters at Queen of Angels Grade School and Pacelli High School, graduating in 1952. In 1947, at age 14, Carol was stricken with polio. Hospitalized in Minneapolis at the Sister Kenny Institute where she met Sister Kenny. She was one of the very few that was able to actually walk out of the hospital. Carol’s goal as a child was to become a nurse, however after high school she was advised that because of her polio handicap she would not qualify. The hospital in Rochester, MN did except her as a nurses aid for one year. As a result of her hard work and continued rehab Carol was accepted by Benedictine Sisters at the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing and graduated as a RN in 1956. She was united in marriage to Robert J. Neis on May 4, 1957 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Austin, MN. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on May 4, 2020. Carol worked at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Bernard’s Hospital, Minneapolis, and Assumption Home, Cold Spring. Carol devoted her life to God, family and volunteer work at the St. Cloud Hospital and throughout Stearns County and Columbus, Ohio. Her volunteer work and quilting ended when she was stricken with post-polio syndrome and dementia. Carol is a member of S.t John Cantius Catholic Church, and the St. Cloud Hospital Nurses Alumni Association.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Neis of St. Cloud, MN; son, Michael (Jean) Neis of Champlin, MN; grandchildren, Katherine Neis of Big Lake, MN; David (Kelsi) Neis of Coon Rapids, MN; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Kittr

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter M. and Florence Kittridge, brothers, Charles Kittridge, William Kittridge; and sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and Steve DeGear.

A special thank you and may God bless you to the entire staff for the special loving and professional care Carol was blessed with at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Dementia Care Unit and St. Croix Hospice.

In lieu of flowers send memorials to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN or to a charity of donor’s choice.