August 16, 1937 - July 23, 2025

Carol M. Earles (Koeplin), age 87, of Sartell, MN, passed away July 23, 2025. Carol was born on August 16, 1937, in Millerville to Edmond and Dorothy (Kapphahn) Koeplin. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, class of 1955.

Survived by loving husband, Larry Earles; children Brian May, Brenda (Donald) DeRosier, Timothy (Louise) May, Scott (Kimberly) May, and Jeffrey (Jennifer) May; grandchildren, BreAnne, Tristine, Justin, Mitchell, Andrew, Stephen, Abby, Isaac, Sophie, Alyssa, and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Devin, Kasey, Destiny, Seth, Connor, Wyatt, Lucy, Lucas, Eloise; great-great grandchildren, Finnley and Everly. Preceded in death by first husband, Victor C. May; parents, Edmond Koeplin and Dorothea Koeplin (Kapphahn), and siblings Gerald Koeplin and Lucille Fowler (Koeplin)

Mass of Christian Burial on July 28, 2025, at 11:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Parish, located at 219 2nd Street North, Sartell, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.

Luncheon to follow.