Carol A. Lien, 73, Becker

April 7, 1950 - May 7, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Carol A. Lien, age 73, who passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Shepherd of Grace Memory Cottages in Becker. Chaplin Melanie will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Carol was born on April 7, 1950 in Nashau, IA to Delbert and Helen (Welter) Anderson. She lived in Fridley until graduating from high school. Carol was united in marriage to Douglas “Doug” Lien on October 6, 1974 in Northeast Minneapolis. Together, they raised their family in Elk River and Coon Rapids until moving to Becker in 2006. Carol worked as an Assistant Manager at Walmart and Bed Bath and Beyond. In her early years, she worked at Honeywell and Micom. Carol was a member of the Red Hats Club in Becker for many years. She enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, motorcycling, ice fishing, gardening flowers, and camping with her family. Carol loved being with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. She also found joy in sports cars and traveling. Carol was most proud of her grandchildren. She was a caring, giving, hardworking, strong willed, and witty woman who will be missed by all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her husband, Doug of Becker; children, Thomas (Tonja), Lisa (Tom) Peterson, and Doug Lien all of Big Lake; brother, Bruce (Kim) Anderson of Port St. Lucie, FL; sister-in-law, Mary Anderson of St. Michael; grandchildren, Austin, Megan, Kaylin, Rachael, Kayla, Derek, Ashley, Dalton, and Daniel; great granddaughter, Elliana; and her dog, Remmy; She was preceded in death by her parents.

Special thank you to the staff at Shepherd of Grace Memory Cottages and Moments Hospice for all of their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.