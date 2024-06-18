Carmen Britz, 57, Royalton

December 9, 1966 - June 15, 2024

Carmen Yvonne Britz, 57, of Royalton, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at her home after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer.

A celebration of Carmen’s life will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday June 21st 2024, at Graham United Methodist Church in Rice. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ric Koehn officiating. The family asks that all those in attendance please wear bright colors to honor Carmen’s wishes. Carmen said no Black. “This is a celebration of Life”.

Carmen was born with a twin brother on December 9, 1966, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Harvey and Karen (Kaushagen) Meehl. She attended Sauk Rapids High School, where she was crowned Homecoming Queen. She also served as Dairy Princess of Benton County. After graduation, she attended St. Cloud Technical College and obtained a degree as a dental assistant. In 1985, she met the love of her life, John Britz, and on September 6, 1986 in Rice, MN, the two were united in marriage. To their union they would welcome with loving arms their two children, Heather and Michael. For about three years while her children were small, Carmen worked as a dental assistant. In 1992, she began focusing all of her energy on her home and her family, and once her kids were older, held a position with Primary Benefit Services. In 2012, she along with husband and friends built and operated successfully Trails Edge Food-Fuel-Liquor in Buckman, which she did until selling it in 2017.

Carmen was a very hard worker and always jumped at the chance to help others. To be in service to others brought her great joy. Giving care to all her family was top priority, even in her last days. She rarely spent money on herself but enjoyed buying gifts for everyone else. Carmen was a year-round gift giver, always having a card and a present at the ready. Traveling to visit family and friends and spending time with those she loved was the highlight of her life, and was something she looked forward to everyday.

Simple and private, Carmen enjoyed the small things in life. She loved taking road trips, going to garage sales, reading, spending time at the cabin, and riding on the side-by-side. She was an excellent housekeeper, making sure everything was clean and in its place. Carmen will be remembered for the light she brought into everyone’s world; she was loving, joyous, and compassionate. She was very kind, never saying a bad word about anyone. She was extremely strong in her Christian faith, bringing many people to Jesus through her own actions. She believed in rejoicing with those who rejoice, and mourning with those who mourn, and reminded everyone to have some grace. Carmen lived God’s word, and dedicated much time to her Bible studies, her BSF Bible Group, and her work with the United Methodist Women.

Left to cherish Carmen’s memory is her husband of 37 years, John; children, Heather (Justin) Cummins of Rice, MN, and Michael (Becca) Britz of Euclid, MN; one granddaughter Rosalie Carmen Britz; her parents, Harvey and Karen Meehl of Rice, MN; her siblings: Todd (Sheila) Meehl of Holdingford, MN, Darren (Jeannie) Meehl of Popple Creek, MN, and Michele (Dale) Hiscock of Rice, MN; her mother-in-law, Esther Britz of Pierz, MN; her brothers and sisters-in-law: Ron (Gail) Britz of Blaine, MN, Cindy (Bob) Lochner of Buckman, MN, Arlin Britz of Brainard, MN, and Wayne (Ann) Britz of Sauk Rapids, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was one (unborn) grandbaby; her maternal and paternal grandparents; her father-in-law, Herb Britz; and her brother-in-law, Jim Britz.