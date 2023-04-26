Caribou Coffee Adding Over 300 New Franchise Locations

Caribou Coffee Adding Over 300 New Franchise Locations

Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Caribou Coffee is planning to add over 300 new franchise locations across the country.

The company has announced the signing of several multi-unit development agreements.

The agreements include 60 new locations in the Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio areas., 35 locations in the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater, Florida, 24 locations throughout Missouri including St. Louis, Springfield, and Kansas City, 60 locations in Gainesville, Tampa, and Naples, Florida, and 100 locations in the northern half of Ohio and into western Pennsylvania.

Caribou Coffee expanded its franchise program in October 2021, marking the first time interested candidates had an opportunity to own and operate franchise locations in the United States.

Caribou Coffee was founded in 1992 and has grown to about 765 coffeehouses worldwide - as of March 28th, 2023.

Get our free mobile app

Caribou Coffee is now part of a portfolio that also includes the brands Panera Bread and Bagel Brands.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON