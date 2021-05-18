Care Givers are a Special Breed [PODCAST]

Caregivers like many of us had a challenging year dealing with the pandemic. Jason Crane, President of Home Instead joined me on WJON this week. He says the pandemic forced them to become more creative with their care but it was something they were up to and were happy to accommodate clients needs. He says finding employees with a good bed side manner is an important characteristic that they look for in employees. He says a caring person that wants to improve the life of others and take care of others can be tough to find. Jason says finding employees with the proper schooling is important but finding those who have a passion to care for others is something they are always looking for.

Jason discussed how often times people choose to be caregivers for their loved ones whether it be a spouse, mother or father. He says often times this can be overwhelming to the people taking on these responsibilities and in many cases these people don't have proper training to handle this. Crane says having someone come to the home to help with care giver responsibilities eases the burden on family and can improve the health and ease concerns of family. Crane says their caregivers come from a couple of typical backgrounds; the person who is an up and coming that could still be in school or just out of school or those who may have retired from a medical related field that would to do something different.

Home Instead has offices in St. Cloud, Andover and Stillwater. Learn more about Home Instead here.

Get our free mobile app