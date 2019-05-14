Cap-strapped Vikings Sign 1st-round pick Garrett Bradbury

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) _ The Minnesota Vikings have signed first-round draft pick Garrett Bradbury, the center from North Carolina State selected with the 18th overall pick.

The deal will force the Vikings into a corresponding adjustment for salary cap compliance. According to NFL Players Association records, the Vikings were roughly $664,000 under the $188.2 million cap entering Tuesday, the least amount of space in the league. Bradbury's four-year contract with a team option for 2023 was slotted for a value around $12.8 million and a cap hit of about $2.3 million.

Bradbury's signing left the Vikings with one of their 12 draft picks unsigned: seventh-rounder Austin Cutting. The Air Force long snapper has a two-year military service requirement to fulfill, complicating the start of his NFL career.