Cab Driver’s Death Investigated As Homicide in Moorhead

MOORHEAD (AP) -- Moorhead police say the death of a taxi driver appears to be a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to a car crash about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the male driver dead with suspicious trauma to his body.

The taxi came to rest near some railroad tracks.

Police say no other victims were found at the scene.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office and the crime scene team from the state Bureau of

Criminal Apprehension assisted local police.

