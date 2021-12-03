Busy Night in High School and College Sports Thursday
Girls Basketball:
Holdingford 60, St. Cloud Crush 57
Alexandria 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45
Cathedral 44, Melrose 38
Rocori 79, Zimmerman 45
Boys Hockey:
STMA 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 4
Chisago Lakes 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Alexandria 1, River Lakes 0
Girls Hockey:
Alexandria 8, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0
Brainerd 3, River Lakes 0
Wrestling:
Big Lake 77, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6
Princeton 51, Princeton 19
Men's Basketball:
St. Cloud State 82, MN-Crookston 50
Women's Basketball:
St. Cloud State 60, MN-Crookston 41
College Volleyball:
Concordia-St. Paul 3, St. Cloud State 1 (NCAA Division II Central Regional)
Men's Hockey:
St. John's 5, Gustavus 1