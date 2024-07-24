Metro Bus Operator Wins Gold At State Bus Roadeo

ST.CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud bus driver is the best in the state.

On Saturday the Minnesota Public Transit Association held its 37th Annual Statewide Bus Roadeo at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

For the second year in a row, Metro Bus Dial-a-Ride driver David Peacock took first place in the Small Bus Division.

Metro Bus sent three Dial-a-Ride operators and three Fixed Route operators to the State Roadeo.

St. Cloud Metro Bus operates seven days a week and provides over 1 million Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride and commuter bus passenger trips annually in the St. Cloud metro area.

