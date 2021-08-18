Bus Drivers Association, District 742 Reach New Agreement

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud School Bus drivers have reached a new contract agreement.

District 742 and the St. Cloud Bus Drivers Association have agreed on a new tentative two-year contract through 2023.

According to the terms, the agreement includes increases in hourly rates for all employees and increases in longevity pay for employees with five or more years of service.

The school board has also agreed to increases in health insurance contributions as well as $1,500 per year in recruitment and retention stipends for all employees of the school district.

The Bus Drivers Association will vote on the agreement early next month, and if approved the contract will be brought before the School Board for final approval at their September 22th meeting.

The bus drivers' bargaining unit represents about 25 employees.