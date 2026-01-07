November 18, 1958 - November 29, 2025

Marshall Anthony Knoll, age 67, of Burtrum, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2025.

Marshall was born on November 18, 1958, and grew up in Rosemount, Minnesota, on his family’s farm. His early years were spent riding dirt bikes, working with his hands, and getting into mischief alongside his brothers. He graduated from Rosemount High School in 1978.

Marshall spent much of his working life in agricultural and steel building constructions where he became a skilled carpenter known for his hands-on knowledge, creativity, and determination to fix things the right way. He took pride in practical problem-solving and was always willing to help when something needed to be repaired.

Outside of work, Marshall loved spending time in his garage, tinkering with cars, tools, and projects, always finding ways to build, modify, or improve things. He also enjoyed fishing and boating, appreciating the peace of the outdoors and time spent on the water. Marshall was a unique guy, funny in his own way, a little stubborn, and blessed with a mind that never stopped figuring things out.

He shared what he knew best by teaching his children how to work with their hands. He encouraged curiosity, problem-solving, and the confidence that comes from learning by doing. The skills he passed on of how to build, fix, and figure things out, are lessons that will continue through generations.

Marshall is survived by his son, Jason (Chia) Knoll; daughter, Angela (Chad) Larson; grandchildren, Gabriel and Sofiya; sister, Cynthia Knoll; brothers, Mike (Bonnie) Knoll, Monte (Lesa) Knoll, Mace (Dung) Knoll, and Morgan (Mari) Knoll; sister-in-law, Vicki Knoll and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bette Knoll; his sister and brother-in-law, Cassandra and John Kaufman; and his brother, Mitchell Knoll.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 16, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Rosemount VFW Post 9433, 2625 120th Street West, Rosemount, Minnesota.

He will be genuinely missed and always remembered.