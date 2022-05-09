Bumpy Weather Afternoon in Central Minnesota

Bumpy Weather Afternoon in Central Minnesota

A funnel cloud west of Foley, May 9, 2022. Submitted Photo from Tim Neisen.

ST. CLOUD -- It was a bumpy afternoon for parts of Central Minnesota Monday. The National Weather Service office in Chanhassen issued a pair of tornado warnings after 4:30.

Radar-indicated rotation prompted a pair of tornado warnings in Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, and Mille Lacs Counties. The first warning was at 4:42 p.m. The storm was located 7 miles West of Foley moving Northeast.

The video below is courtesy of Paul Rosa in the Popple Creek area.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says there was a wall cloud reported East of Sauk Rapids, but no confirmed sighting on the ground and no initial reports of damage.

National Weather Service says there is a chance of more severe weather this week, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening, and again Thursday afternoon.

Filed Under: central minnesota tornado, stearns county tornado
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News, weather
