Bullet Grazes Head of Nursing Home Resident

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Police say a bullet grazed the head of a nursing home resident in St. Paul when gunfire erupted outside the facility.

Officials say the 63-year-old resident was sitting outside of Galtier, a Villa Center in the Summit-University neighborhood Tuesday night when numerous shots rang out.

Villa says the resident was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster says officers canvassed the area and found nine shell casings from two different caliber handguns. A nearby resident also reported their home had been damaged by gunfire.

Police are investigating who was involved and what led to the shooting.