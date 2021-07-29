Buffalo Man Struck, Killed On I-94 Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- A man standing on the road has been struck and killed.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before midnight Wednesday on westbound Interstate 94, just east of Highway 25, in Monticello.

The man who died is a 23-year-old from Buffalo. His name has not been released yet.

The driver of the pickup that struck him was 49-year-old John Hanson of Little Falls. He was not hurt.

The State Patrol has not released any other details about this incident or given any indication as to why the man was on the interstate.