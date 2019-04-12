UPDATE: State Patrol Releases Name of Buffalo Man Killed in Crash

BUFFALO -- The Minnesota State Patrol has now released the name of a Buffalo man killed in a crash involving a semi in Wright County Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Eastbound Highway 12 near Highway 25 in Franklin Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 21-year-old Devin Fortune of Buffalo was heading east on Highway 12, when he lost control, crossed the center median, was hit by a semi and pushed into the ditch. Fortune died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 53-year-old Yia Xiong of St. Paul, was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.