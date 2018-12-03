Bryan White Acoustic Holiday Show Tuesday Night

BRYAN WHITE ACOUSTIC HOLIDAY SHOW HAPPENS TOMORROW NIGHT!

I was looking for some great holiday shows to share with you; and I was shocked to learn that country music singer Bryan White, one of my favorites, will be performing at my favorite theatre, Pioneer Place on Fifth, Tuesday, December 4th. You can get your tickets by clicking HERE before they sell out. Choose your seats. Sit by me! I was so excited I bought two tickets front and center. Then I thought....hmmmm. I wonder if Bryan will do an interview with me so we can find out what he's been doing? Is he touring? Is he writing? What's going on in the world of Bryan White these days?

DO YOU REMEMBER THE HITS? BRYAN WHITE MID 90'S

Much to my surprise, Bryan DID agree to an interview; and was one of the kindest people I've ever interviewed. We talked about his great success in the mid 90's with hits like Rebecca Lynn, So Much For Pretending, Someone Else's Star, I'm Not supposed To Love You Anymore, and his smash hit with Shania Twain, From This Moment On.

HE ASKED ME TO JOIN HIM ON STAGE TOMORROW NIGHT!

Speaking of "From This Moment On," Bryan asked me if I would join him on stage and sing with him...I almost fell out of my chair! I wouldn't miss that opportunity! I'll be singing with Bryan when he comes to St. Cloud.

WHY DID BRYAN WHITE DISAPPEAR?

The pressure's of having to produce hit after hit took a toll on Bryan's life for a while; and we had that in common; The record deal I had and lost with Norro Wiilson came and went in a 3 month period of time due to vocal issues for me; Bryan had a similar story.

Other interesting things I learned about Bryan; when he couldn't sing, he really focused on becoming a better guitarist.

BRYAN HAS A SPECIAL PLACE FOR MINNESOTANS

Minnesota is a special state to Bryan; He says that Minnesotans bought more of his albums than anywhere else in the US. Bryan's holiday tour includes stops in Minneapolis, St. Michael, St. Cloud and more. You can see his holiday tour, bio and more by clicking HERE now .