Bruce Gerads, 64, Sauk Rapids

January 16, 1959 - June 21, 2023

attachment-Bruce Gerads loading...

A memorial service will be at 4:00 PM on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Bruce John Gerads, 64 of Sauk Rapids, who passed away on June 21st at his home surrounded by his family. Pastor Kevin will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Bruce was born on January 16, 1959 in Saint Cloud to Isadore H. and Juletta (Ritter) Gerads. He married Evette Baker on September 5, 1980 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He lived his whole life in St. Cloud raising his two children, who were his life. He worked for 42 years for Cold Spring and after retiring on April 1, 2021 he moved to Sauk Rapids and started working part time at the Sauk Rapids Compost.

Bruce loved hunting and fishing and anything he could do outdoors. He loved his kids and grandkids with all his heart and never missed a game or event for his grandkids. He always had a perfect beard and used it last year for the Sauk Rapids community in the Winter Parade. Bruce loved tinkering in the garage as well as doing crafts and he was always busy doing something. Bruce enjoyed flea markets and finding a good deal or treasure. He was always social to everyone. He was everybody’s everything and he will be missed for his huge heart. Bruce was one tough guy and never showed his pain when he was suffering in his last illness.

Bruce is survived by his wife Evette of Sauk Rapids, children Amanda (Brandon) Carlson of Sauk Rapids and Michael “Mike” (Jaime) Gerads of Becker, grandchildren; Grace, Mitchel, Marek, Avery, Mya and Emma, Siblings; Sheila (David) Oien of St. Cloud, Pam (Mark) Rosha of St. Augusta and Shawn (Cheryl) Gerads of St. Joseph.

He is preceded in death by his parents.