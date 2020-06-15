Brother Daniel Jerome Stang, 91, Onamia

May 11, 1929 - June 12, 2020

Br. Dan Stang, OSC, was born May 11, 1929, in St. Martin, MN, to Mathias and Amalia (Lieser). Professed vows as a Crosier Brother on August 28, 1954. Died June 12, 2020, at the age of 91 in long-term care at Mille Lacs Health System, Onamia.

Br. Dan served the Crosier Order in farming, cooking, maintenance, and office work in Nebraska, Indiana, Maryland, and Onamia. He retired in 2004.

He is survived by his Crosier confreres and numerous siblings and their spouses as well as a very large, central Minnesota extended family.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the Crosiers will celebrate a private Memorial Mass with inurnment in the columbarium at the Priory Cemetery in Onamia. May Br. Dan rest in peace.

Memorials are preferred to the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, Box 500, Onamia, MN, 56359-0500.