October 25, 2020 - October 30, 2020

Brixley R. Madsen, age 5 days, passed away in the NICU at the St. Cloud Hospital on October 30, 2020. Memorial Gathering will take place from 9-11AM on November 7, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. Private family burial will take place following the gathering. Service with Didgnity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

She is survived by her parents, Josh Madsen and Kelsie Todd, grandparents, aunts, uncles and numerous other relatives.