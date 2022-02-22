Brian Wensmann, 56, Bowlus/Elmdale

October 4, 1965 - February 18, 2022

Brian Wensmann, 56-year-old resident of the Bowlus/Elmdale area died unexpectedly on Friday, February 18 in Largo, Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 26 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale, MN with Father David Grundman officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday and Saturday from 9:30 AM until the hour of the service at the church in Elmdale. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud VA Center in St. Cloud.

Brian F. Wensmann was born on October 4, 1965 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls to the late Donald and Rita (Zierdan) Wensmann. He grew up in the Bowlus area and attended Upsala High School. He graduated with the class of 1984. After graduation he served his Country in the Army National Guard from 1982 until his honorable discharge in 2002. Brian was united in marriage to Lisa Moening on September 8, 1990 at the Church of St. Mary in Melrose, MN. The couple made their home in Bowlus. The couple were blessed with three children, Brandon, Miranda and Cody. Brian drove truck for the following companies throughout his life: Newman Manufacturing, Nornberg, Jay Baggenstoss, Schnieder Motorways, Burggraff milk line, Caledonia Haulers, Coborn's and driving grain trucks for his brother, Ken. He also drove school bus for Upsala Schools for a few years. He enjoyed participating in several marathons and triathlons over the years. Brian treasured his time with his children building deer stands, deer hunting and going for four-wheeler rides looking for deer. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially their winter trips to Florida and spending time at Cedar Lake or Breezy Point. Brian was always willing to play a game of 500 cards, carbles, spoons or just telling a good UFF DA Joke! He loved his grandchildren immensely even if meant getting fingernails painted from his granddaughter. Brian was often found at his children's activities and was the biggest cheerer for their success. He will be remembered for his kind heart and willingness to help others when the need would arise. He was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Upsala American Legion Club and a Bible Study group in Upsala.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lisa Wensmann of Bowlus; children, Brandon ( Emily Roerick) Wensmann of St. Stephen, Miranda (Kellen) Franks of Rice, Cody (Crystal Kaun) Wensmann of Bowlus; brothers, Kenneth (Debbie) of Bowlus, Jim (Julie) of Bowlus, Greg (Renee) of Bowlus, Marvin (Shirley) of Upsala, Joel ( Laura) of Sartell, Scott (Jen) of Upsala; six sisters, Diane Roske of Freeport, Cynthia (Donald Yandel) Wensmann of St. Cloud, Brenda (Ken) Yorek of Little Falls, Sandra (Tom) Herdering of Freeport, Wanda (Barry) Rathbun of St. Cloud, Jessica (Gary) Rieder of Clearwater; sister-in-law, Joy (Mark) Petroske of Becker; mother-in-law, Alice Moening of Melrose; brothers-in-law, Randy (Sue) Moening, Danny (Melinda) Moening, Ricky (Janel) Moening all of Melrose; 4 grandchildren and one on the way and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Rita Wensmann; infant brother, Joseph Wensmann; brothers, Mark Wensmann and Wayne Wensmann; sister, Doris Landowski; father-in-law, Jack Moening; brothers-in-law, Steve Landowski and Kenny Roske.