Brian Roger Nelson, 56, Holdingford

November 17, 1964 – October 3, 2021

A gathering to celebrate the life of Brian R. Nelson, age 56 of Holdingford will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 7 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. Family and friends may gather after 10 AM at the Funeral Home. Brian died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday.

Brian was born November 17, 1964 in Wadena to Herbert and Helen (Hermanson) Nelson. He married Laurie Chihos on May 18, 1985 in Browerville. The couple moved to Holdingford in 2003. Brian worked in the parts and service department for Miller Marine in St. Cloud. Brian loved to joke with everyone, if he was picking on you that meant he liked you. He must have liked most everyone, especially his family. The hunting land was one of his favorite places to be. He enjoyed meeting up with his brothers and bringing along his children for the deer hunting season. Every vehicle was a Ford and every tractor was red. Always. To earn his “Mr. Wonderful” title he was always willing to help out others with various projects, working on boats and cars were his specialties. To end a good weekend he enjoyed falling asleep in front of the TV before he could see the Vikings lose. He will be greatly missed by all.

Brian is survived by his wife, Laurie Nelson, Holdingford; his children; Kelsey (Matthew) Longendyke, Sartell; Kasandra Nelson, Winona; and Kody Nelson, South Bend, IN. He is also survived by his grandson, Bjorn Longendyke, and his brothers and sisters, Linda (Dale) Aaberg, Victoria; Kathy Belka, Fergus Falls; Mary (Roger) Spolarich, Crosby; David (Barbara) Nelson, Clitherall and Ronald Nelson, Motley.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Nelson.