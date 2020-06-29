Brian Lee Johnson, 77, Clearwater

June 18, 1943 – June 26, 2020

Brian Lee Johnson died unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue from 10:00-11:00 AM Thursday at church. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Canby, MN with a graveside service at 3:00 PM. Funeral Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud

Brian L. Johnson, was born on June 18, 1943 in Canby MN to Archie and Lucille (Ditz) Johnson. He graduated from Canby High School in 1962. Brian married Dorein Mettler on August 18, 1962 in Verdi, MN. He began working as a pipefitter in 1970 and was a member of both the Plumbers Local 15 and Pipefitters Local 539 unions until his retirement in 2005. Brian was an avid reader who enjoyed coffee with friends and attending gun shows and threshing bees. He built his own shop where he did blacksmithing. Brian will be remembered as a perfectionist with great attention to detail who loved working with his hands. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where he served as a trustee and was active in the Men’s Bible Study.

Brian is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Dorein of Clearwater; son, Travis of Elk River and grandchildren, Ella, Adam and Izzy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to Faith Lutheran Church, St. Cloud.