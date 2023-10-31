Brian J. Lesniak, 60, Hillman

May 15, 1963 - October 27, 2023

attachment-Brian Lesniak loading...

Brian J. Lesniak, age 60, passed away on Oct. 27th, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 2, 2023 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Hillman, MN. Rev. Jerry Schik, osc will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4:30 – 7:30 PM at the Foley Funeral Home, Wednesday, November 1, 2023 and 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Thursday, November 2, 2023. Burial will take place at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Cemetery in Brennyville after the service. Lunch will be provided at the Ramey Hall at Bethany Lutheran Church after the burial. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Brian James Lesniak was born on May 15th, 1963 to Clarence and Myra Lesniak in Little Falls. He married Jodie Petron on October 5, 1991 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Together Jodie and Brian raised 4 wonderful daughters. Brian loved music and played in a band, Knight’s Angel in his youth. He continued playing guitar, singing, DJing and writing songs long after the band broke up. He loved being with his girls and a fire in the backyard of his home. He also enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and anything outdoors, especially flying and maintaining his father’s Cessna airplane. Brian was a perfectionist for everything he built or repaired. He applied his craftsmanship for over 25 years at Carlson – LaVine Inc. as a carpenter and a proud member of the Carpenter & Joiners Union. He was constantly working with his hands, whether it was building his house, maintaining his yard and vehicles, or helping his family, friends, and neighbors with anything. Brian built many things, but what he was most proud of was the loving home he built with his wife Jodie, his everything, for their children and grandchildren.

He will be missed by his loving wife of 32 years Jodie; daughters, Jessica (Jeremy) Lucking, Chelsea (Garrett) Hilde, Cheyenne (Austin) Matvick, Hailey Lesniak; grandchildren, Caden, Claire, Carson and Catherine Lucking, Everett Hilde and Mason Matvick; mother, Myra Lesniak; brothers and sisters, Debbie (Jerome) Gadacz, Sheila Lesniak; Becky Lesniak; Sarah Lesniak, Brent (Shari) Lesniak, Rhonda (Kyle) Holtz and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his father Clarence Lesniak.