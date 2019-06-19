Brenda Smude, 58, Royalton

April 17, 1961 - June 17, 2019

Brenda Smude, 58-year-old resident of Royalton, MN died Monday, June 17 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 21 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Roger Klassen officiating. The burial will be held on Monday, June 24 at 2:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 21 at the Royalton Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The military honors will be provided by the Sauk Rapids VFW Post and the Royalton American Legion Auxiliary.

Brenda Smude was born on April 17, 1961 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Victor and Constance Weinand. She grew up in Rice and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. Brenda attended St. Cloud Business College where she received an accounting degree. Brenda was a standout 2x all state softball player. She was united in marriage to Steve Smude on November 17, 1984 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, MN. The couple made their home in Royalton where they raised their two children, Ryan and Rachel. She worked in customer service for Mesaba Air Lines in Brainerd, MN for a few years. Brenda then went to work for the United States Post Office in St. Cloud for 10 years. She then found her calling as a patient advocate at the St. Cloud VA Hospital caring for and helping veterans.

Brenda enjoyed her time spent with her many friends, family and her grandchildren she adored, Mavrie, Maverick and Victor. She had many hobbies including gardening, biking, and attending a variety of shows at the Paramount in St. Cloud. Brenda treasured her many trips with her family especially trips to Deadwood, South Dakota, family cruises and road trips with Rachel. Brenda had an infectious smile, caring heart and always putting others needs before her own, you were never a stranger long if you had a chance to meet Brenda.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Steve Smude of Royalton; children, Ryan (Nicole) Smude of Sauk Rapids, Rachel (Justin) Barrett of St. Michael; grandchildren, Mavrie and Maverick Barrett and Victor Smude; siblings, Tom (Kim Petterson) Weinand of Royalton, Cheryl (Robert) Guck of Sartell, Mark (Robin Armstrong) Weinand of Royalton, Kathy (Donald) Kloss of Royalton, Mike (Susan Bjorstrom) Weinand of Royalton and many other relatives, friends and colleagues.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Constance Weinand.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Coborn Cancer Center in memory of Brenda.