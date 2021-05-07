Brenda Lee Langendorf, 57, St. Joseph

August 14, 1963 - May 6, 2021

A Graveside Service will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 12 at St. Josephs Cemetery in St. Joseph for Brenda L. Langendorf, age 57, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Brenda was born on August 14, 1963 in St. Cloud to Paul and Delphine (Okonek) Langendorf. She grew up in Sartell on the family farm and graduated from Sartell High School. Brenda lived a few years in Foley, but most of her adult life in St. Joseph. She met Tony Bollin in 1979 and had two children, LeAnn and Christopher, since then, they remained friends. Brenda was a homemaker all of her life and when her parents were elder, she was an amazing care giver to them. Brenda enjoyed saddle riding when she was young, loved the animals on her family farm, shopping in her free time, and was known for her caring, selfless, and sweet personality. She put the people she loved before anything and would give the shirt off her back for anyone. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and friends and was very proud of her children.

Brenda is survived by her children, LeAnn Bollin of Wrenshall and Christopher Bollin of Foley; and father, Paul of St. Joseph. She was preceded in death by her mother, Delphine; paternal grandparents, Rudolph and Julia Langendorf; and maternal grandmother, Mary Okonek.