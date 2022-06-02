Break-ins and Vehicle Theft in St. Cloud, Waite and Becker

In Waite Park: Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on Wellington Circle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the vehicle is a 2007 blue Hyundai Sonata with Minnesota license NDY 974. Mages says there is light rust around a wheel well.

Mages says vehicles were tampered with in Waite Park on the 100 block of 2nd street south which is where a business is located. A witness reported seeing two individuals trying to get into vehicles.

On the 100 block of Lone Oak Court in Waite Park Mages says there was a burglary were two bikes and a 6-person tent were taken from the victim's garage.

On the 1800 block of Frontage Road North in Waite Park there was a burglary where several tools were stolen at a home that is being remodeled.

In Becker: The Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on May 27th. Mages says on that date a silver Chevy Silverado with Minnesota license NMD 008 was taken. The vehicle had a crossed sticker with a red and blue line and an American flag sticker in the rear window.

In St. Cloud: The Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 3900 block of 2nd street south where a business was entered through an adjoining wall and backpacks, ipads and laptops were taken.

On the 3100 block of 7th street north in St. Cloud police are reporting cut copper lines damaging a fuel pump system.

On the 2600 block of Clearwater road in St. Cloud there was a vehicle taken. It is a 2015 gray Chevy Malibu with black rims with Minnesota license EUG 533.

On the 1300 block of 15th avenue southeast there was a report of gun shots. Mages says video surveillance shows a late teen black male wearing a white t-shirt, black jogging pants with red and black slides (sandals) shooting at a black male wearing green pants and a black shirt. Mages says it doesn't appear the victim was injured and the suspect left in a vehicle. She says this happened on May 27th close to 7pm.

On the 200 block of 17th avenue south there was property damage where a large window was broken on a business.

On the 800 block of 6th avenue south hockey gear and golf clubs were stolen from a detached garage.

On the 100 block of 16th avenue south two Minnesota license plates were taken off a vehicle. The plates are JCB 786.

On the 500 block of Montrose road two bikes were taken from a garage.

On the 4300 block of Clearwater road tools and a shop vac were taken from a garage.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.