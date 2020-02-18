Brandon R. Adelmeyer, 45, St. Cloud

November 20, 1974 – February 14, 2020

Brandon R. Adelmeyer, age 45, of St. Cloud, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

A Celebration of Brandon’s life will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Brandon Russell Adelmeyer was born on November 20, 1974 in St. Cloud, MN Roger and Mary (Metzger) Adelmeyer. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1993. Brandon worked in tower services repairing and maintaining communications towers. He was active in baseball growing up and into his adulthood, playing amature baseball. Brandon will be remembered as a social person with a gentle soul.

Brandon is survived by the woman he loved, Krystal Terentieff of St. Cloud; his son, Kamdyn Rakhshani of St. Cloud; brother, Brice Adelmeyer of Waite Park and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.