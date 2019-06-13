Brainerd Woman Suffers Serious Injuries in Head On Crash

HAWICK -- Two people from Brainerd were hurt in a head-on crash near Paynesville. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 23 by Hawick just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Sixty-six-year-old George Hooper of Brainerd was driving east when his car crossed the center line and hit a semi.

Hooper suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. However, his passenger 67-year-old Janice Hooper of Brainerd was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver 46-year-old Shawn Gliders of Balaton was not hurt.

The State Patrol says alcohol may have been involved in the crash.