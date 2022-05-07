LOOK AT ALL THE ROCKS!

Who knew there were so many Rock Lovers out there in the world? If you are fascinated with gems and minerals, you don't want to miss the show that is happening Saturday and Sunday, May 7th and 8th, 2022.

This Saturday, May 7th from 9 am to 5 pm, and then Sunday, May 8th from 10 am to 4 pm, you can head to the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds to see an amazing display of rocks, gems, and minerals.

BECOME A MEMBER- OR JOIN AS A FAMILY

The Cuyuna Rock Club has a mission; and that is to foster an interest, and encourage people of all ages to study earth science, enjoy lapidary, and enjoy the hunt for rocks, gems, stones, and minerals. They encourage families to join and enjoy the study of rocks together as a hobby. To learn more on how to join this exciting group, you can click HERE now.

ACTIVITIES AT THIS YEAR'S EVENT

There will be more than 50 vendors at this year's event, and activities will include:

Crafts

Jewelry

Arts

Exhibits

Displays

Flint Napping Demonstrations

Kids Corner activities

Door Prizes

Rock Cutting

The Wizard of Rocks

Free prizes for children

Rocks, Minerals & Crystals

Silent Auctions hourly all day long

Concessions

ADMISSION

Admission to the event is as follows:

Adults: $2.00

Children under 12: $1.00

Mothers: Free Admission on Sunday

PEBBLE PUPS DAY CAMP COMING IN JUNE

If you have children that you think would love to be involved in the Pebble Pups Day camp, the event will happen Friday, June 10th, and Saturday, June 11th. Saturday's trip will be a field trip to search for Lake Superior Agates around the Brainerd area, and kids are encouraged to bring a rock they have found and let the Wizard identify it for them. Children ages 6 through 12 years of age are encouraged to sign up. You can register by clicking HERE now.