Brainerd Chosen for Hockey Day Minnesota 2027

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Following another successful year for Hockey Day Minnesota in Shakopee, organizers say the 2027 event will be held in Brainerd.

The host location will be the Brainerd International Raceway.

The dates, teams and additional details will be announced later.

Next year's Hockey Day Minnesota will be held in Hastings at the United Heroes League outdoor rink.

Get our free mobile app

The 2025 games were played Saturday at Valley Fair amusement park.