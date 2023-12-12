Bradley Bagley, 33, Foley

July 18, 1990 - December 7, 2023

Bradley James Bagley, age 33, of Foley died Thursday, December 7th due to complications from health issues through this last year.

Bradley was born on July 18 1990, in Douglasville Ga. to Jean (Anker) Patten and Leslie Bagley. Bradley grew up in the Cambride/Princeton area before settling in Foley and graduated from Foley High School in 2008. He worked for T.O. Plastics in Clearwater as a Set Up Mechanic but enjoyed a variety of work. Having fun was a hobby for Bradley almost of his life…And he was good at it.

He is survived by his mother Jean Patten of Foley, MN, Father Leslie Bagley of Danville, Illinois, Grandmother Rosella Bagley of Danville, Illinois. Brothers: Anthony (Tony) Bagley of Sauk Rapids, and Jacob Patten of Minneapolis, sister Jade (Kaden) Spring of Georgia; niece Nevaeh, and nephews Colton and Jaxson Bagley, along with many aunts,

uncles and cousins. Bradley was also an ‘adopted’ uncle to many of his friend’s children.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Harry and Patsy Anker, and Henry (Gerald) Bagley.

A Celebration of Life for Bradley will be held on Thursday, December 14th at Mr. Jim’s in Foley, 6:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please support Toys for Tots. A donation box will be available at Mr. Jim’s.