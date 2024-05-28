Boys & Girls Clubs Helping To Keep Kids Fed During Summer
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are looking to keep kids fed throughout the summer months with the Summer Food Service Program. The Boys and Girls Clubs will offer breakfast in the morning and an afternoon snack at Madison KIDSTOP, Mississippi Heights KIDSTOP, Little Falls Boys & Girls Club, and 10 other central Minnesota locations.
Clubs Director Christine Kustelski says the clubs aim to set a good example of healthy eating habits for members, and in addition to eating well the clubs offer a variety of summer activities for kids like art, cooking, and sports. See below for a complete list of locations and times for the Summer Food Service Program:
MADISON KIDSTOP: M-F, June 4 - August 23, breakfast from 9:15 - 9:45 a.m. and Snack from 2:45 - 3:15 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
WESTWOOD KIDSTOP: M-F, June 4 - August 23, breakfast from 9:00 - 9:30 a.m. and Snack from 3:00 - 3:30 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
KENNEDY KIDSTOP: M-F, June 4 - August 23, breakfast from 9:15 - 9:45 a.m. and snack from 2:45 - 3:15 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
OAK HILL KIDSTOP: M-F, June 4 - August 23, breakfast from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. and snack from 3:00 - 3:30 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
TALAHI KIDSTOP: M-F, June 4 - August 23, breakfast from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. and snack from 3:00 - 3:15 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
MISSISSIPPI HEIGHTS KIDSTOP: M-F, June 3 - August 23, breakfast from 8:45 - 9:45 a.m. and snack from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
PLEASANTVIEW KIDSTOP: M-F, June 3 - August 23, breakfast from 9:00 - 9:30 a.m. and snack from 2:15 - 2:45 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
CLEARVIEW KIDSTOP: M-F, June 4 - August 23, breakfast from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. and snack from 3:30 - 4:00 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
LITTLE FALLS BOYS & GIRLS CLUB: M-F, May 29 - August 23, snack from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
DISCOVERY BOYS & GIRLS CLUB: M-F, June 4 - August 23, snack from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. and a supper from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
EASTSIDE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB: M-F, June 4 - August 23, snack from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. and a supper from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
SOUTHSIDE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB: M-F, June 4 - August 23, snack from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. and a supper from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
ROOSEVELT BOYS & GIRLS CLUB: M-F, June 4 - August 23, snack from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. and a supper from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. to all kids enrolled in the program.
