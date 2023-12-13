Celebrate Imagination On Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Boys and Girls Club is hosting their 2023 Youth Arts Initiative Winter Showcase Wednesday night.

Imagination Celebration will feature a visual digital art display, carnival games, a holiday photo booth, and more. The Youth Arts Initiative is designed to implement the 10 Success Principals for High-Quality Arts Programming and focuses on dance, fashion, digital music, and visual production.

The showcase is being held at the Eastside Boys and Girls Club at 320 Raymond Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. The showcase is free to attend.

