ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota Organization has named three young people as its youth of the year. The Boys' and Girls' Club of Central Minnesota has recognized Brennan T. Ledon B. and Brook'Lynn H. as its Youth of the Year. Brennan T. is from the Roosevelt Club and is a freshman at Apollo High School. He takes part in numerous club activities and hopes to one day play in the NBA.

Ledon B. is a member of the Eastside Club and a freshman at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. He plans to attend Hennepin Technical College for culinary arts and wants to own his own bakery. Brook'Lynn T. takes part in activities at the Southside Club and is a senior at St. Cloud Cathedral High School. She has taken advantage of numerous club programs and plans to attend Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

All three of the award winners have been club members for over two years, shared how the Boys' and Girls' Club has made a positive impact on their lives, submitted an essay, and gave a 3-minute speech in order to be considered for the award. There will be a reception honoring all three of the winners at 4:30 p.m. on February 17th at the Southside Boys' and Girls' Club, and the community is invited to attend.

