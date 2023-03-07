Boys and Girls Basketball Playoffs Tonight
The boys basketball section playoffs in some sections start tonight and some girls basketball section semifinals take place tonight in Central Minnesota. Tonight's schedule is below:
Boys Basketball:
Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals
#7 Sartell-St. Stephen at #2 Moorhead, 6 p.m.
Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals
#7 Willmar at #2 Tech, 7 p.m.
#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #3 Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.
#8 Apollo at #1 Alexandria, 7 p.m.
#5 Little Falls at #4 Rocori, 7 p.m.
Section 5-A Play-in
St. John's Prep 62, Mille Lacs 44
(St. John's Prep will play at Barnum Thursday at 7 p.m.)
Girls Basketball:
Section 6-2-A Semifinals @ St. John's
#4 Pine City vs. #1 Albany, 6 p.m.
#3 Holdingford vs. Sauk Centre, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday Night:
Boys Basketball:
Section 6-2-A First Round (all games start at 7 p.m.)
#16 Maple Lake at #1 Albany
#9 Spectrum at #8 Cathedral
#13 Rush City at #4 Sauk Centre
#12 Royalton at #5 Osakis
#15 Holdingford at #2 Mora
#10 Foley at #7 Melrose
#14 Kimball at #3 Milaca
#11 Pine City at #6 Annandale
Girls Basketball:
Section 8-3-A Final
#1 Alexandria vs. #3 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m. @ St. John's
Avon, Minnesota...in Pictures