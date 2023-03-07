Boys and Girls Basketball Playoffs Tonight

photo - Jay Caldwell

The boys basketball section playoffs in some sections start tonight and some girls basketball section semifinals take place tonight in Central Minnesota.  Tonight's schedule is below:

Boys Basketball:

Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals
#7 Sartell-St. Stephen at #2 Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals
#7 Willmar at #2 Tech, 7 p.m.
#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #3 Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.
#8 Apollo at #1 Alexandria, 7 p.m.
#5 Little Falls at #4 Rocori, 7 p.m.

Section 5-A Play-in
St. John's Prep 62, Mille Lacs 44
(St. John's Prep will play at Barnum Thursday at 7 p.m.)

Girls Basketball:

Section 6-2-A Semifinals @ St. John's
#4 Pine City vs. #1 Albany, 6 p.m.
#3 Holdingford vs. Sauk Centre, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night:

Boys Basketball:

Section 6-2-A First Round  (all games start at 7 p.m.)
#16 Maple Lake at #1 Albany
#9 Spectrum at #8 Cathedral
#13 Rush City at #4 Sauk Centre
#12 Royalton at #5 Osakis
#15 Holdingford at #2 Mora
#10 Foley at #7 Melrose
#14 Kimball at #3 Milaca
#11 Pine City at #6 Annandale

Girls Basketball:

Section 8-3-A Final
#1 Alexandria vs. #3 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m. @ St. John's

 

