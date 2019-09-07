Bowlus Man Arrested Following Rollover

HOLDINGFORD -- A Bowlus man was arrested following a rollover near Holdingford early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 3:00 a.m. on County Road 3 and 405th Street.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a car driven by 23-year-old Jacob Kedrowski was going north on County Road 3 when it swerved to miss a deer. The sheriff's office says the car then crossed the southbound lanes and entered the ditch. They say Kedrowski attempted to get the car out of the ditch, but it hit the road edge and rolled over onto the road.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Kedrowski was arrested for a suspected DWI and 5th degree controlled substance and taken to Stearns County Jail.