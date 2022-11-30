Bonnita J. Fox, 78, Rice

July 19, 1944 - November 17, 2022

Bonnita Jean Fox, daughter of Leo and Eileen (Dixon) Cramer was born July 19, 1944 and passed away at the St Cloud Hospital in St Cloud, MN on November 17, 2022 at the age of 78.

Bonnie grew up in Almena, KS beginning country school in Calvert, KS then Almena Grade school and graduating from Almena Rural High School. She was united in marriage to Verbon Arthur Baker. To this union 3 sons were born: William Bryan Baker, Alan Lane Baker, and Boyd Austin Baker. In 1978, Bonnie and Jim Fox were married in Lakefield, MN and made their home in that area for many years. Bonnie loved to garden and fish and she enjoyed the time spent living on the lake in Windom, MN and later at her home in Rice, MN. Here, she also cared for her mother Eileen Cramer the last 5 years of Eileen's life. They enjoyed many drives around the lake there and trips to the Dairy Queen and their favorite, the local restaurant, “The Creamery".

Bonnie was preceded in death by husband Verbon Baker and husband Jim Fox as well as infant son Alan and grandson Carrington.

Bonnie is survived by her two sons William (Bill) of St. Cloud, MN and Boyd of Rice, MN; sisters Judy (Ed) Whitney of Grand Rapids, MN and Patty (Dan) Englert of Belton, MO and brother Ron (Ellen) Cramer of Fallbrook, CA. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.