Bonnie Joy Reed, 64, Rice

September 1, 1958 - August 13, 2023

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Bonnie J. Reed, 64 who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at her home in Rice. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday August 16, 2023 at the funeral home.

Bonnie was born September 1, 1958 in Fergus Falls to Kenneth and Gloria (Spencer) Newborg. She married Raymond Reed on June 15, 2018. Bonnie was a motel manager for many years and she also worked at Aria Communications in St. Cloud. Bonnie enjoyed coloring, baking, spending time fishing at the lake or relaxing by floating in her pool. She loved her family, including her dog, Max, was very family oriented and liked to entertain at her home. Bonnie was approachable, understanding, very kind and a forgiving person. She missed her dad, Kenneth and daughter, Julie immensely.

Bonnie is survived by, husband, Ray of Rice; son, Wayne Richter of Colorado; daughter, Lisa Jones of St. Cloud; mother, Gloria Newborg of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Tylar, Hayley, Maraya, Jacob, Alyssa, Miriam, Morganne, Colton, Mylee and Malachi; sister, Sherri (Dwight) Miller of Fergus Falls; Godmother, Ardy Ahal of Fergus Falls. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth; daughter, Julie Richter.